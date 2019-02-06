Academic Minute
Mindfulness in Schools

Mindfulness is not just for adults. In today's Academic Minute, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine's Jessica Kendorski discusses how kids can benefit. Kendorski is a professor in the department of school psychology at the college. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

