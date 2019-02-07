Academic Minute
Chronic Skin Wounds

Wavelengths of light could help heal chronic wounds. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Arkansas's Kyle Quinn discusses this noninvasive technique. Quinn is an assistant professor in the department of biomedical engineering at Arkansas's flagship campus in Fayetteville. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

