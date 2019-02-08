Academic Minute
Simulating Oil Spills in the Lab

It turns out you can simulate an oil spill in the lab. In today's Academic Minute, Florida International University's Piero Gardinali describes how the Deepwater Horizon spill was simulated and what was learned. Gardinali is a professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at FIU. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

