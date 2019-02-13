Academic Minute
Music, Social Justice and Leadership

Want to become a better leader? Put social justice in your headphones. In today's Academic Minute, part of Arcadia University Week, Bruce Campbell Jr. examines how a soundtrack can help you progress toward leadership. Campbell is an associate professor in Arcadia's school of education. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

