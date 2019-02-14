Academic Minute
Mental Mapping in Divided Societies

Removing physical barriers doesn’t always alleviate social ones. In today's Academic Minute, part of Arcadia University Week, Warren Haffar studies shared spaces in the divided capital of Cyprus. Haffar is a professor of historical and political studies at Arcadia. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

