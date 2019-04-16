Academic Minute
Life Hacking

Hacking isn’t only for computers. In today's Academic Minute, Northeastern University's Joseph Reagle describes another type used to make life easier. Reagle is an associate professor of communication studies at Northeastern. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (4.72 MB)

