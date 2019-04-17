Academic Minute
Relational Flexibility

Approaching a difficult situation can be harmful if you’re not prepared. In today's Academic Minute, Wayne State University's Annmarie Cano discusses a mindful way to brave the storm. Cano is a professor in the department of psychology at Wayne State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Advocates for student learning assessment say it's time for a different approach

University of the Arts rejects calls to fire Camille Paglia

France Preserves 'Big Deal' With Elsevier

Connecticut community colleges faculty and administration at odds over proposed consolidation

Archaeology group faces backlash over how it handled known harasser's attendance at meeting

New presidents or provosts: Davenport Harper Laurentian Monmouth Northern Colorado Oneonta Pepperdin

Study finds women dropping out of premed science courses at higher rates than men

Carnegie Mellon to Share Research Methods

U of Notre Dame Pledges Help to Notre Dame in Paris

Back to Top