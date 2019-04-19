Academic Minute
Air Pollution Posters

Want to influence parents on an issue? Teach their kids. In today's Academic Minute, Utah State University's Edwin Stafford examines how teaching kids about pollution changed their parents' perspective. Stafford is a professor of marketing at Utah State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

