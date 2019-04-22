Academic Minute
Newspaper Coverage of Opioid Addiction

How newspapers report on an issue can have a big impact. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Dayton Week, Chad Painter describes how. Painter is an assistant professor of communication at Dayton. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (3.43 MB)

