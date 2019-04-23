Academic Minute
Emotional Well-Being of Patients

Health care shouldn’t be limited to physical ailments. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Dayton Week, Scott Hall determines another important area of treatment. Hall is a professor of counselor education at Dayton. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (3.43 MB)

