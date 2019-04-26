Academic Minute
Economic Development Incentives

Does incentive spending really take from the rich and give to the poor? In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Dayton Week, Jia Wang determines if the intended benefits are real. Wang is an assistant professor of economics. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (3.43 MB)

