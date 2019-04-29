Academic Minute
Humanitarian Crisis at the Border

We’ve all heard about the fate of the children at the U.S.-Mexico border. In today's Academic Minute, SUNY New Paltz's Anne R. Roschelle looks at this sensitive situation. Roschelle is a professor of sociology and chair of the department of women’s, gender and sexuality studies at New Paltz, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (3.43 MB)

