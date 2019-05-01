Academic Minute
Police Violence and Public Mental Health

Exposure to police violence can leave a lasting mark on a victim’s mind. In today's Academic Minute, Fordham University's Jordan DeVylder discusses how psychological distress can linger after an encounter. DeVylder is an associate professor at Fordham's graduate school of social service. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Audio icon Download Episode (3.43 MB)

