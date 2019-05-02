Academic Minute
Presidential Medal of Honor

The Presidential Medal of Honor can say a lot about the recipient, and the president giving it. In today's Academic Minute, Elizabethtown College's Fletcher McLellan has more. McLellan is a professor of political science at Elizabethtown. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (3.43 MB)

