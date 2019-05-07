Academic Minute
Recyclable by Design

Plastics that degrade naturally could be a lifesaver for our planet. In today's Academic Minute, part of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Week, Richard Gross looks into how to get there. Gross is a professor in the department of chemistry and biology at RPI. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (3.43 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Quality of Graduates in Africa | The World View

Updates on admission scandal, with $6.5 million parents identified and two more parents pleading gui

Cengage and McGraw-Hill merge

The disadvantages and dangers of making cuts to the liberal arts (opinion)

Washington State Legislature votes to restore affirmative action

Study finds female professors experience more work demands and special favor requests, particularly

Essay on making student learning the focus of higher education

Far-right government in Brazil slashes university funding, threatens cuts to philosophy and sociolog

North Carolina press seeks sustainable open-access model for monographs

Back to Top