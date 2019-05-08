Academic Minute
Expanding Wind Energy

Should wind turbines breathe like our lungs do? In today's Academic Minute, part of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Week, Miki Amitay explores this question. Amitay is an associate professor in RPI's department of mechanical, aerospace and nuclear engineering. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (3.43 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Johns Hopkins students escalate sit-in over proposed campus police force

AAUP investigation finds Vermont Law School violated shared governance when it stripped tenure from

Get Ready to Binge-Watch the Admissions Scandal

The disadvantages and dangers of making cuts to the liberal arts (opinion)

Another Parent Pleads Guilty in Admission Scandal

What will become of neuroscience at Montana State?

Community colleges go international for enrollment

Wiley buys Knewton, an adaptive learning technology company

Report: Data Challenge Narrative on Merit Aid

Back to Top