Academic Minute
Female CFOs Are More Risk Averse

Female chief financial officers can be more risk averse. In today's Academic Minute, part of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Week, Qiang Wu explores the differences between the sexes in this role. Wu is an associate professor of financial accounting and corporate finance at RPI. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (3.43 MB)

