Academic Minute
Decision Making

What’s your decision-making process? In today's Academic Minute, Wayne State University's Annmarie Cano delves into a helpful method from the distant past. Cano is professor of psychology and associate provost for faculty development and faculty success at Wayne State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (3.43 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

College of the Holy Cross abandons need-blind admissions

Donors endowed coaching positions of programs to which children applied

A professor accused of misconduct admits to it and resigns

Oklahoma president announces he will step down after less than a year in office

Exploring student views on inclusivity on campuses (opinion)

Harvard will end deanship of professor who is defending Harvey Weinstein

Portland State president, under fire, quits

The latest on the admissions scandal

Turning Point Bans Student in Racist Video

Back to Top