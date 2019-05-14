Academic Minute
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Chronic fatigue syndrome is often dismissed as something just in your head. In today's Academic Minute, DePaul University's Leonard Jason explores why this may need a rethink. Jason is a professor of clinical psychology at DePaul. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (3.43 MB)

