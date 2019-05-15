Academic Minute
Sharing Economy

Sharing has become an economy. In today's Academic Minute, Utah State University's Antje Graul delves into sharing and emotional connections to our things. Graul is an assistant professor of marketing at Utah State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (3.43 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Gordon College eliminates 36 positions, announces cuts to many liberal arts majors

Georgetown kicks out two students in admission scandal; one student sues university

Gates and state-college group co-chair postsecondary value commission

Liberty U vs. Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary

Webster University is looking into how it handled harassment complaint against a game design instruc

Historian at U Minnesota 'celebrates' tenure with critiques of governing board's recent actions in r

Practical advice for faculty members considering joining the administration (opinion)

Montana State Cuts Neuroscience Department

Colleges should encourage students to be intellectually curious in their job searches (opinion)

Back to Top