Academic Minute
Foreign Interference in Elections

Election interference is a hot topic, but it isn’t new. In today's Academic Minute, California State University at Fresno's Bradley W. Hart looks to history to find a parallel to today. Hart is an assistant professor of media, communications and journalism at Fresno State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (3.43 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Gordon College eliminates 36 positions, announces cuts to many liberal arts majors

Georgetown kicks out two students in admission scandal; one student sues university

Gates and state-college group co-chair postsecondary value commission

Webster University is looking into how it handled harassment complaint against a game design instruc

Liberty U vs. Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary

Historian at U Minnesota 'celebrates' tenure with critiques of governing board's recent actions in r

Practical advice for faculty members considering joining the administration (opinion)

Colleges should encourage students to be intellectually curious in their job searches (opinion)

Trump to Announce Immigration Plan

Back to Top