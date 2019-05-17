Academic Minute
Roll Snap Golden Manakins

A small bird is pushing the limits of muscle performance. In today's Academic Minute, Wake Forest University's Matthew Fuxjager explores how one bird helps itself with faster muscle movements. Fuxjager is an assistant professor of biology at Wake Forest. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (3.43 MB)

