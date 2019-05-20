Academic Minute
Fighting Fake News

How do we stop fake news from impacting the 2020 election? In today's Academic Minute, the University at Buffalo's Kenny Joseph examines this question. Joseph is an assistant professor in the department of computer science and engineering at Buffalo, part of the State University of New York. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (3.43 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Fighting gender bias in student evaluations of teaching, and tenure's effect on instruction

Former Ohio State doctor abused nearly 200 young men with no consequences for decades

Morehouse commencement speaker promises to repay debt of all graduates

Woman who was at center of an earlier admissions scandal reflects on current one

U Alaska-Anchorage Sued Over Harassment Case

The Best Laid Plans... | Confessions of a Community College Dean

How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)

Numerous questions point to flaws in the new adversity score on the SAT (opinion)

Georgetown kicks out two students in admission scandal; one student sues university

Back to Top