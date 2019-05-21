Academic Minute
Mass Hysteria

Mass hysteria is often different from what we imagine. In today's Academic Minute, the University of South Carolina's Barry Markovsky describes how looking at individuals can change the perception of the whole. Markovsky is a professor of sociology at South Carolina. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (3.43 MB)

