Academic Minute
Early Childhood Care

Early childhood care is vital. In today's Academic Minute, Harvard University's Stephanie Jones looks into how to study it to gain more perspective. Jones is a professor in early childhood development at Harvard. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (3.43 MB)

