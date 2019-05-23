Academic Minute
Americans' Quality of Life

Americans donate the most to charity. But today on the Academic Minute, Franklin Pierce University's Allan Rachlin examines why we’re not at the top of other quality-of-life lists. Rachlin is an associate professor of sociology at Franklin Pierce. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (3.43 MB)

