Academic Minute
Perceptions of the Vikings

Are we romanticizing the Vikings too much in popular culture­? In today's Academic Minute, Gettysburg College's Christopher Fee looks into whether the myth has become more like fact. Fee is a professor in the English department at Gettysburg. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (3.43 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Authors discuss their new book on 'moral mess of higher education'

Professor says AU Cairo wronged him in canceling his chair after he resisted donor's demands

University of St. Thomas kicked out of sports league after winning too many games

Who Gets Extra Time on the SAT? The Affluent

LSU ends Elsevier bundled journal subscription

$68 Million Gift for U of Virginia Business School

Professors Found to Have Undisclosed Chinese Ties

Finalists Named for Best Hispanic-Serving Colleges

College Board will add adversity score for everyone taking the SAT

Back to Top