We’ve seen and heard a lot of stories from WWII – but what about WWI? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Kansas's Lorie Vanchena looks back at the Great War and the literature that described it. Vanchena is an associate professor in Kansas's department of Germanic languages and literatures. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

