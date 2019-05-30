Academic Minute
Pushing Buttons

Do you like pushing buttons? In today's Academic Minute, Indiana University's Rachel Plotnick examines why we became a nation of button pushers. Plotnick is an assistant professor of cinema and media studies at Indiana. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (3.43 MB)

