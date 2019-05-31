Academic Minute
Forensic Misconduct

Forensic science still has a fallibility -- people. In today's Academic Minute, Montclair State University's Jessica Henry explores what can be done about forensic misconduct. Henry is an associate professor in the department of justice studies at Montclair. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

