Academic Minute
Juvenile Delinquency

Kids who are prosecuted as adults have a hard road ahead. In today's Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Megan Kurlychek details the issues with charging youths as adults. Kurlychek is an associate professor in the school of criminal justice at Albany, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

