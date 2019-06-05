Academic Minute
Battling the Underground Gun Market

How do criminals get their guns? In today's Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, David Hureau delves into the illegal gun market in Boston to find out. Hureau is an assistant professor in the school of criminal justice at Albany, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (4.49 MB)

