The new episode of the Pulse podcast features a keynote address delivered by Phil Hill, publisher of the PhilOnEdTech Blog, at the USciences eLearning 3.0 Conference in May. In the speech, entitled "The Future of Learning Platforms," Hill discusses the state of the learning management systems market, the role of massive open online courses and other topics.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Try listening at: http://www.rodspulsepodcast.com/2019/05/rpp-176-future-of-learning-platf...

A video version of the keynote can be viewed here.