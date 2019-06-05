The Pulse
The Pulse: Phil Hill on Learning Platforms

The new episode of the Pulse podcast features a keynote address delivered by Phil Hill, publisher of the PhilOnEdTech Blog, at the USciences eLearning 3.0 Conference in May. In the speech, entitled "The Future of Learning Platforms," Hill discusses the state of the learning management systems market, the role of massive open online courses and other topics.

A video version of the keynote can be viewed here.

