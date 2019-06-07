Academic Minute
Empathy in Online Health Communities

Sometimes an online community is what you need to get through a tough time. In today's Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Shobba Chengular-Smith explores how relationships can help during these periods. Chengular-Smith is an associate professor of information systems and business analytics at Albany, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (4.49 MB)

