Academic Minute
Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Does your city have entrepreneurship potential? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Virginia's Michael Lenox explores the factors that could help potential businesses. Lenox is a professor of business at Virginia's Darden School of Business. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Oberlin ordered to pay bakery $11 million over protests

Why did University of Alabama return millions to donor?

New data show the economic value of earning a bachelor's degree remains high

Wiccan professor sues St. Bonaventure for discrimination

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

Western Illinois Foundation Calls for President's Removal

Nail Your Next Conference Presentation | GradHacker

$131 Million Gift to Harvard

New study finds discrimination against women and racial minorities in hiring in the sciences

Back to Top