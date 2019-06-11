Academic Minute
Forests

Taking a walk in the woods can be good for brain health. In today's Academic Minute, Trinity College's Susan Masino explores why forests are important to our health. Masino is the Vernon Roosa Professor of Applied Science at Trinity. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

