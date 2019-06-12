Academic Minute
Politics of Dust Bowl Settlers

The effects of the Dust Bowl are still present in California. In today's Academic Minute, NYU Abu Dhabi's Adam Ramey explores how today’s generation is being influenced by the politics of the travelers who settled there. Ramey is an associate professor of political science at NYU Abu Dhabi. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

