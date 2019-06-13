Academic Minute
How Children and Adults Think About Religion

Do children and adults think of religion in the same way? In today's Academic Minute, Columbia University's Larisa Heiphetz looks into this question. Heiphetz is an assistant professor of psychology at Columbia. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

