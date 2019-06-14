Academic Minute
Psychological Practice for Boys and Men

We might need to rethink our treatment of men in psychological settings. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Redlands' Fred Rabinowitz explores the basis for these new guidelines. Rabinowitz is a professor of psychology at Redlands. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Google IT certificate program expands as more community colleges sign on

Columbia law adjunct is latest to leave academe following release of new film on Central Park Five

Communication scholars debate how the field's distinguished scholars should be picked going forward,

Authors discuss their new book on 'moral mess of higher education'

New Corcoran exhibition highlights Mapplethorpe cancellation

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

Indoctrinated by Econ 101 | Just Visiting

How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)

Back to Top