Academic Minute
Menstrual Activism

Menstruation is still a taboo subject. In today's Academic Minute, part of Grand Valley State University Week, Karen Zivi looks into how this affects women in daily life. Zivi is an associate professor of political science at Grand Valley State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

