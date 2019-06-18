Academic Minute
Water Treatment in Haiti

Safe drinking water is a big issue in Haiti. In today's Academic Minute, part of Grand Valley State University Week, Peter Wampler explores how to make it safer. Wampler is an associate professor of geology at Grand Valley State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (4.9 MB)

