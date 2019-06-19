The Pulse
The Pulse: Future of Learning Platforms

The new episode of the Pulse podcast features a panel discussion about the future of learning management platforms, featuring representatives of Blackboard, D2L and Strut Learning, and moderated by Phil Hill, publisher of the Phil on Ed Tech blog. The conversation took place at the USciences eLearning 3.0 Conference in May.

