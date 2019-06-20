Academic Minute
Producing Better Elementary School Science Teachers

Elementary school should be a place for science. In today's Academic Minute, part of Grand Valley State University Week, Ellen Schiller discusses why we need to start teaching this subject early. Schiller is a department chair and professor of education. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

