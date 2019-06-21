Academic Minute
The Lottery Industry

Have you bought your lottery ticket? In today's Academic Minute, part of Grand Valley State University Week, Jeff Lowenstein says, win or lose, it could do more harm than good. Lowenstein is an assistant professor of multimedia journalism at Grand Valley State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Study shows how different types of college dormitories can affect grades

Prominent actors criticize Bowling Green for removing name of Lillian Gish from campus theater

Sudden Transition at Muhlenberg

India's draft national education policy outlines an ambitious -- and difficult to achieve -- agenda

Meharry accepts $7 million from Juul -- and faces criticism

Guilty Verdict Leads SUNY to Change Building Name

Higher Edonomics | Higher Ed Gamma

New data: Online enrollments grow, and share of overall enrollment grows faster

Professor sues Wesleyan U, saying it failed to act against students who falsely called him a sexual

Back to Top