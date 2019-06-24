Academic Minute
Farmers' Markets

Are farmers' markets achieving their goals? In today's Academic Minute, part of Wheaton College Week: Justin Schupp looks into whether they are getting healthy food to those who need it. Schupp is an assistant professor of sociology at Wheaton, in Massachusetts. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

