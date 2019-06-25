Academic Minute
Cause, Effect, Solution

If you want to change someone's mind, talk about the cause of the problem. In today's Academic Minute, part of Wheaton College Week, Gail Sahar explains why. Sahar is a professor of psychology at Wheaton, in Massachusetts. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

