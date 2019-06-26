Academic Minute
Unequal relationship between Russia and China

The Russian-Chinese relationship is becoming a one-sided affair. In today's Academic Minute, part of Wheaton College (Mass.) Week, Jeanne Wilson details why China's growing influence could be a concern. Wilson is a professor of political science at Wheaton. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

