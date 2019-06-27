Academic Minute
Citizen Scientists

If you want to get involved in science, look to astronomy. In today's Academic Minute, part of Wheaton College (Mass.) Week, Dipanker Maitra explores how amateur astronomers can advance the field. Maitra is an associate professor of physics at Wheaton. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

