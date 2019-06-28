Academic Minute
The Politics of the Headscarf

The headscarf worn by some Muslim women is becoming a tool of civic engagement. In today's Academic Minute, part of Wheaton College (Mass.) Week, Aubrey Westfall explains why wearing a religious symbol freely is an important step in self-expression. Westfall is an assistant professor of political science at Wheaton. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

