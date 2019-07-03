Academic Minute
Food Insecurity

You don’t have look overseas for people who are going hungry. In today's Academic Minute, American University's Anna Amirkhanyan explores food-insecure populations closer to home. Amirkhanyan is an associate professor of public administration at American. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

